Despite Media has honoured legendary Ghanaian musician, Alfred Benjamin (AB) Crentsil Jr, with GHc10,000 cash for his contribution to the Ghana Music Industry.

The veteran highlife singer was showered with accolades on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, September 25.

The host of United Showbiz, Abeiku Santana, presented AB Crentsil with the cash amount, a Hisense 65-Inch 4K Ultra UHD TV, and a double door fridge.

