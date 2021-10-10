Frank Arhin suffered severe injuries after large speakers fell on him at Medikal's Sowutuom concert on December 3, 2019

The incident occurred while Shatta Wale was performing at the event

Arhin, now bedridden at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is appealing for financial assistance to undergo a second surgery

Frank Arhin, a fan who suffered severe injuries at Medikal's Sowutuom concert on December 3, 2019, is appealing for financial assistance to undergo a second surgery.

The young man and other fans of the rapper suffered severe injuries after large speakers fell on them at the event.

The concert, which was dubbed Welcome to Sowutuom, saw performances from Shatta Wale, DJ Switch, and other acts at the Kwashieman School Park in Accra. The speakers fell while Shatta Wale was performing, Ghanaweb reported.

Recent interview

In a recent interview, Frank Arhin, who is on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, told Crime Check TV's Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng that he had since suffered excruciating pains after the incident.

Arhin, now paralysed, confirmed he has gone through the first of two operations financed by Medikal but was abandoned after the surgery.

He further mentioned that he had developed bedsores due to his long stay in the hospital, revealing that doctors recommended he travels outside Ghana for the second operation.

