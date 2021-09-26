Akuapem Poloo: Actress spotted taking off her clothes while dancing wildly in video
Video

Akuapem Poloo: Actress spotted taking off her clothes while dancing wildly in video

by  Edwin Lamptey
  • Akuapem Poloo has been spotted in a new video dancing in front of a crowd
  • She appeared so excited that she started taking off her clothes in public
  • The actress was being cheered on by the MC and the crowd who pulled out their phones to record the moment

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown famed as Akuapem Poloo has been spotted in a new video dancing wildly in front of a group of people during an evening event.

The actress who was seen wearing a pair of jeans beneath a long-sleeved shirt appeared to have been tasked to entertain the crowd.

She was seen in the video dancing wildy to the viewing pleasure of the people who had gathered at the programme.

Akuapem Poloo: Actress spotted taking off her clothes while dancing wildly in video
Akuapem Poloo: Actress spotted taking off her clothes while dancing wildly in video. Source: Instagram/@ghhyper, @akuapempoloo
Source: Instagram

All of a sudden, the actress started taking off her shirt after she had unbuttoned it.

With the help of one man on the stage, Akuapem Poloo took off her shirt and went on a wild-dance spree amid cheers from the crowd.

Speaking about a similar event, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian singer, Yaa Jackson, real name Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, had a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at Djwobeti's birthday jam.

Born Ishmael Baah, Djwobeti42, an on-air disc jockey artiste at Hitz FM and Joy FM, clocked a year older in September, and he celebrated it in grand style with an event that saw the likes of Yaa Jackson in attendance.

During her performance on stage, Yaa Jackson, also an actress, did not bring her experience as a movie star to bear when she had the wardrobe malfunction, making it obvious she had a situation on stage.

The Ehw3 Papa singer was performing her hit song with a member of her team who improvised as a backup dancer when the traps of her sparkly blouse unfastened.

Meanwhile, a young man has stirred conversations online after he came out claiming he knew talented singer Jackline Acheampong known popularly as Gyakie some years back.

The young man known by the Twitter handle Shaba_Charles, indicated that Gyakie was his junior high school classmate.

Shaba_Charles went on to add that he even used to share the same desk with the Need Me singer way back.

Source: Yen

