A young man has stirred conversations online after he came out claiming he knew talented singer Jackline Acheampong known popularly as Gyakie some years back.

The young man known by the Twitter handle Shaba_Charles, indicated that Gyakie was his junior high school classmate.

Shaba_Charles went on to add that he even used to share the same desk with the Need Me singer way back.

Please come back to me - Gyakie's JHS 'boyfriend' speaks after singer becomes popular.

Source: Instagram

According to him, some of their classmates used to tease him by saying he was Gyakie's boyfriend but he did not like that tag.

Shaba_Charles said he used to discipline all his mates who teased him and tagged him with Gyakie.

However, many years down the line, the same Shaba_Charles is asking the Forever hitmaker to forgive him and come back to him since he was ready to accept her as his 'girlfriend'.

He said he rejected her in the past because "it was the work of the devil. I was young and didn't know what I was doing."

This 'confession' forced many netizens to share their views with some having a field day in the comment section.

Shaba_Charles' post read: "I was on the same desk with Jackie when we dey JHS, was always beating the guys who were teasing me by her name and I want to tell Jackie today that it was the work of the devil. I was young and didn't know what I was doing. Please come back to me."

