A video of some Ghanaian bloggers flaunting some money they converted from Cedis to Naira has gone viral

According to reports circulating on social media, the bloggers changed GH¢200 and got a lot of money

Some netizens who saw the video were, however, sceptical and took to the comments to express their views

A group of bloggers who changed some Ghana cedi notes to Naira could not believe it when the little money they changed became so much.

According to reports, the bloggers changed GH¢200 and got a lot of money afterwards. They proudly flaunted the money in a viral video.

Although some people have raised concerns that the bloggers changed over two hundred cedis, others insisted the reports were correct. Meanwhile, GH¢200 is an equivalent of 20,991.53 Naira.

Given the fluctuating economic conditions in both countries, the exchange rate between the Ghanaian Cedi and the Nigerian Naira has been a topic of interest for many.

While the conversion resulted in a significant numerical increase, the purchasing power value remains relatively modest.

Netizens divided in the comments section

Netizens who saw the post greeted the video with mixed reactions. While some doubted the online claims, others also teased Nigerians over the value of their money.

@isaacvysions wrote:

"Nigerians we are coming this December we Dey bring We are bringing African Pounds 🇬🇭 tell the ladies make dem start hitting Gyms for us."

@OmidinaS wrote:

"Change both the Naira and cedis to USD and tell me what you see.....that hidden double zero (00) go show face sharp."

@ysarfoboafo wrote:

"Here to harvest some premium Nigerian tears."

@xpakoto wrote:

"But what I’m seeing here is more 2000ghn… or you’re you’re being bitter over Ghana 🇬🇭 defeat to Angola."

@NexotinGhana wrote:

"Millionaires in Nija."

@MormooreJ wrote:

"What if Nigeria decides to do a currency re-denomination like Ghana did in 2007 changing from 1000 cedis to Ghc 1. It makes no difference bro. The exchange rate will expose you oo. Calm down."

Nigerian man shares his experience after visiting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience visiting Ghana.

The young man, who was in Ghana for a short training, lamented that he had converted a large amount of Naira into Cedis before embarking on the trip.

