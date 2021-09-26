Singer Yaa Jackson experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at Djwobeti's birthday jam

Ghanaian singer, Yaa Jackson, real name Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, had a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at Djwobeti's birthday jam.

Born Ishmael Baah, Djwobeti42, an on-air disc jockey artiste at Hitz FM and Joy FM, clocked a year older in September, and he celebrated it in grand style with an event that saw the likes of Yaa Jackson in attendance.

During her performance on stage, Yaa Jackson, also an actress, did not bring her experience to bear when she had a wardrobe malfunction, making it obvious she had a situation on stage.

The Ehw3 Papa singer was performing her hit song with a member of her team who improvised as a backup dancer when the traps of her sparkly blouse unfastened.

Though she battled the wardrobe malfunction without discontinuing the show, it was quite disruptive.

At a point, Jackson had to slow down to enable her dancer to fix the loose straps behind her.

