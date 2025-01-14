Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's handsome son Damien Agyemang has flaunted his new diamond earrings on Instagram

Damien Agyemang wore an expensive designer outfit and sneakers for his viral photoshoot on Instagram

Ghanaian musician and famous actress Fantana has commented on Jackie Appiah's son's photos

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's handsome son Damien Agyemang has been tagged as a young style influencer.

The wealthy heir is following in the footsteps of his iconic mother who has made a name for herself in the movie and fashion industry.

Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, looks classy in designer outfits. Photo credit: @damienagyemang.

Source: Instagram

Damien Agyemang was photoshoot looking dapper as always in a stylish striped long-sleeve shirt that he folded to flaunt his expensive gold wristwatch.

As he stepped out, he paired the designer shirt with ripped denim jeans to complete his elegant look.

The fashionista wore two expensive diamond earrings that glittered as he styled his look with a black and white side bag.

Damien Agyemang complete his look with a simple yet expensive sneakers for the photoshoot.

Jackie Appiah's son rocks expensive diamond earrings

Ghanaian musician and Netflix star Fantana has commented on Jackie Appiah's son's high fashion sense. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

salvagereindorf stated:

"Damien this be Hard Drip 🙌🔥."

wilson_love_damein stated:

"New level new post🎊🥰."

_erica_naa stated:

"My type but mey3 ohiani ba🥲."

syd_kwaku stated:

"Man coming for the pants 🔥🔥🔥."

brionpoint stated:

"Mans drip too hard ! 🩵."

nhyirah_ba_kojo_ stated:

"Top Shatter Love Your Outfit 👏".

iamfantana stated:

"we will leave fashion for u 🔥."

_madeinghana_

HEY BAD GUY!!🙌."

lotus_bun1 stated:

"😍😍love this."

franklyapp_od stated:

"Odogwu 🔥🙌😍".

khessymarfo stated:

"peter peterrrrr😮‍💨."

loveme_more.xx stated:

"Where can I meet this handsome Daddy 💕....?😢😢😢😢@damienagyemang."

lisaopoku__ stated:

"Not your regular 😍."

showboi.ex stated:

"Ouuu ouuu ne purr purrr nu de3 3nfa oo he no go mind you."

_.mvnuellaa stated:

"outfit is always on point😍😍."

underscore_boakyeee stated:

"Stepping on us 🔥."

yaboy.laz stated:

"Star boyyy🔥❤️."

Check out the photo below:

Jackie Appiah's son rocks a designer shirt

Jackie Appiah looked dashing in a blue short sleeve mesh shirt and denim short for this photoshoot.

The fashion lover rocked a white designer socks and an Off-White Out of Office low-top sneakers to complete his look.

Damien Agyemang posed infront of his mother garage with an expensive fleet of cars including a white Mercedes Benz.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah's son rocks a designer robe

Jackie Appiah's son Damien Apppiah got his followers captivated as he rocked a designer bath robe for his birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah chills with top Hollywood stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who hosted famous Hollywood stars in her beautiful mansion in East Legon.

Talented media mogul Yandy Smith-Harris and her husband Menceedees Harris wore elegant ensembles to the star-studded event in Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's beautiful outfit and flawless makeup in the viral video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh