Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh’s private Facebook page has been banned for purportedly violating community standards

Law professor Kwaku Azar complained about Pempeh's Facebook ban in comments to YEN.com.gh

Azar questioned the basis for the ban and urged Facebook to review the sanction immediately

The private Facebook page of Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development, has been banned.

Facebook claims Prempeh violated community standards on fraud and deception.

Law professor Kwaku Azar, a vocal presence on Facebook, lamented this development in comments to YEN.com.gh.

“I am deeply troubled by Facebook’s decision to ban my friend and esteemed commentator, Professor Prempeh, a person of integrity who has done no wrong.”

Azar is concerned with the downsides of removing a credible voice on governance issues from the platform.

He raised questions about the platform’s fairness because of a lack of clarity on the specific guidelines being violated.

“It is alarming when a global platform takes actions that appear arbitrary and unjustified. Bans and restrictions must be grounded in clear violations of community guidelines, not vague interpretations or questionable motives.”

He warned that, without accountability, such actions risk stifling free expression and discouraging meaningful engagement on critical issues.

He urged Facebook to review the ban and explain its actions transparently immediately.

Indications are that Prempeh has appealed the decision to ban him.

“If no valid reason exists, reinstate Professor Prempeh’s account with an apology for the unwarranted disruption to his work and reputation.”

Concerns about election misinformation

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, accused the presidency of a disinformation campaign against him.

Mahama recently claimed to supporters that the presidency is responsible for all the fake news on social media in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

President Nana Akufo-Addo called for alertness and proactivity among the media and citizens to combat the malicious spread of misinformation and disinformation.

Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit in Accra, the president said the upcoming general elections are very charged and demand high vigilance.

Source: YEN.com.gh