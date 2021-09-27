Cristiano Ronaldo has requested for dishes like octopus and the Portuguese stew ‘Balachu’ to be included in Manchester United canteen menu

The Portuguese striker’s choices however did not convinced some players as they want something more conventional

According to an insider, Ronaldo loves octopus, but most of the lads won't go there even though it clearly works for the striker

Players at Premier League club Manchester United are reportedly not convinced as Cristiano Ronaldo’s favourite meals are now listed on the club’s menu.

SPORTbible are reporting that the Portuguese sensation who arrived on transfer deadline day has convinced chefs at the Old Trafford to add his menu to the club canteen.

According to SunSport, CR7 requested for dishes like octopus and the Portuguese stew ‘Balachu’ to be included as the latter is made of salt cod and eggs.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoing his meal. Photo: SPORTbible

A source told the news outlet:

"Cristiano is very much into his proteins. Stuff like slices of ham, eggs and avocados and the chefs are trying to help him with a little taste of home."

Some players at the club are not convinced with Ronaldo’s choices that they have asked for something more conventional.

The source continued:

"He also loves octopus but most of the lads won't go there. Even if it clearly works for Ronny!

"Ronny may try to convert a few of the lads to Portuguese food, but if some hoped it was just Peri-Peri chicken from Nandos they were disappointed!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has been raising the roof since his arrival at Man United for a second spell on the final day of the summer transfer window.

