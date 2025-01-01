Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his entourage, comprising his wife, Samira, joined worshipers at the Lighthouse Chapel Internation for the 31st-night service

The service was led by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, head pastor of the Lighthiuse Chapel International

The outgoing vice president expressed gratitude to God for guiding and protecting him throughout his tenure

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira, and other top New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives worshipped at the Lighthouse Chapel International on New Year's Eve.

The vice president, who contested the 2024 presidential elections, and his entourage, which included other high-ranking officials, attended the 31st Night crossover service at the church's headquarters at North Kaneshie in Accra to usher in the new year.

Vice President Dr Bawumia and his wife Samira join Lighthouse Chapel for the 31st night service. Photo credit: @Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook & @dadzietv/TikTok.

Led by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the service featured prayers, singing, and reflections on the past year, as well as hopes and aspirations for the new year.

Speaking before the congregation, Dr Bawumia Bawumia expressed gratitude to God for his goodness and mercies throughout his tenure as vice president of Ghana.

He also thanked Ghanaians for their support and prayers during the electioneering period ahead of the Saturday, December 7, 2024 presidential election.

Dr Bawumia further stated that he was hopeful for the future ahead of him despite losing the election to former president Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"I know and I believe that God has a plan for me for a greater and better future," he said.

Ghanaians praise Bawumia

Ghanaians on social media, who chanced on the video of Vice President Dr Bawumia joining worshippers at the Lighthouse Chapel to usher in the new year, praised him.

@Louis_Genuis23 wrote:

"Bawumia demonstrates the true values of Jesus more than the average Christian person. He cares for the poor, he’s selfless, respectful, humble and avoids conflict. Such a great leader."

@DOCTOR MORE also wrote:

"Upon all what some pastors did to him.... this is a sign of maturity."

@izayman86 said:

"This man is strengthening the religious peace we have in Ghana.. May he be blessed... this is what we are supposed to do in Ghana to avoid religious conflict."

@Biga Meshack also said:

"God bless this man. Only mature people will understand this man."

@Gatiwisky commented:

"My God will surely make you President of Ghana very soon."

Mahama wins 2024 presidential elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama won the 2024 presidential elections.

The former president polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total ballot cast against the NPP's Dr Bawumia, who had 4,657,304 votes, translating to 41.61%.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah announced the results on Monday, December 9, 2024, in Accra.

This resounding victory offers Mr Mahama another chance at the presidency after losing the 2016 elections to the incumbent president Nana Akufo-Addo.

The victory also marks a historic feat as it gave Ghana its first-ever female vice president in the person of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

Mr Mahama will be officially sworn in as the sixth president of the Republic of Ghana on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

