A video of a young lady's reaction after she checked her WASSCE results has gone viral on social media

She jumped and celebrated with a friend after realising that she excelled in the 2024 WASSCE

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the brilliant SHS graduate on her accomplishment

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a senior high school graduate, Blessing Achiaa Bonsu, following the release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

This comes after the old student of Asanteman Senior High School checked her results and realised that she bagged an A in one subject, a B in five subjects, and a C in another subject.

Graduate of Asanteman SHS celebrates as she excels in WASSCE 2024. Photo credit: @awura53/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video making waves on TikTok captured the young lady enveloped in joy as she celebrated her academic feat at home, not minding that her jubilation had caught the attention of others.

The lady's friend joined the celebrations and commended the brilliant SHS graduate on her academic success.

At the time of writing the report, the video captioned "Congratulations, my world bestie" had raked in over 800 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the SHS graduate

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on excelling in the WASSCE.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"She made her family proud, university bound."

Frankablanka16 indicated:

"Awww congratulations dear."

B added:

"Congratulations to my name am also Blessing Bonsu."

djnframa added:

"Thanks to God."

UG shares update on admissions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana has provided an update to prospective students regarding admissions.

The university's Academic Affairs Directorate, in a statement, admonished applicants to verify application details after the 2024 WASSCE results were released.

The school encouraged applicants to log in to the UG applications portal to ensure the accuracy of their details, such as their full name, date of birth, and examination records, including index numbers, exam months, and exam years.

Applicants were also reminded to consult the 2023/2024 cut-off aggregates for various programmes, which are available on the university’s admissions website.

Source: YEN.com.gh