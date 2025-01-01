Comedian Funny Face was spotted at the Bethel Prayer Center during the church's 31st December service

The church led by Mama Vida gathered to pray for the embattled comedian who suffered several mental health breakdown episodes last year

The video of Funny Face caught in a heated miracle session has gained significant traction on social media

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face who suffered several mental health breakdown episodes in 2024 joined several others at the Bethel Prayer Center for the Church's last service of the year.

The embattled comedian's condition influenced him to abuse many of his colleagues and family members on social media. It also took a toll on his health and physique.

In a recent video, Funny Face, who has been off social media, looked radiant in his kaftan, ready to worship with the Bethel Prayer Center congregation led by Mama Vida.

Funny Face was spotted with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, who appears to have invited the embattled comedian.

The actor has been supportive throughout Funny Face's mental health battle and fallout with Vanessa Nicole, his ex-lover and mother of his children.

The church leader prayed for Funny Face to receive healing. She then anointed the comedian with water and stepped on his head to administer the healing.

Funny Face's healing session stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Funny Face's latest appearance in church.

adwoarhbornrich said:

God has restored you and in this new year, it is your year of testimonies, fulfillment and happiness

doppelganger_africa wrote:

Restoration has come. Happy new year bro❤️❤️❤️

naa_adoma_kyerekuah remarked:

Happy New Year Nana Yaw stay blessed and to Bob Siga may the good Lord bless you exceedingly🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️

Funny Face shares new skit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had excited fans with his new comic skit featuring renowned actor Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful.

The comedian established that his new skit was part of a series titled The Mumunis.

Fans thronged Funny Face's comments section to hail the comedian after he shared the announcement online.

