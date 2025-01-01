John Dramani Mahama, Ghana's president-elect after the 2024 general elections, recently visited Tamale

Ghana's incoming president, John Dramani Mahama, spent his last moments of the 2024 year with the Assemblies of God church in Tamale.

The president-elect joined the teeming congregation for the church's last service of the year on December 31, 2024.

John Mahama, clad in white, mounted the stage to address the church gathering after his decisive victory in last year's general elections.

In his speech, the victorious presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress reflected on his victory and shared some thoughts about his upcoming stint as Ghana's president.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president-elect, filled with gratitude, decided to minister, leading the congregation to sing the popular hymn "To God Be The Glory, Great Things He Hath Done."

The video shared by Citi FM garnered significant traction. Ghanaians admired the president's baritone and demeanour while leading the church.

Ghanaians react to Mahama's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to John Dramani Mahama's 31st Night performance in Tamale.

@pkaryee said:

A real man. A proper man. A simple man is now our President . We made a good choice GHANA 🇬🇭🙌🏽🙌🏽

@paaniibrucejef2 wrote:

They is something about this guy i can't point my hands to he sounds like a breath of fresh air. Long may it continue

@MananManan32 remarked:

To be honest.. this is a completely new JDM. This man here, has been transformed by something higher than himself. Ghana 🇬🇭 will rise again under his leadership. Let’s all support him and have patience for his success.

Mahama calls on Kenyan president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama had traveled to Kenya to invite its president, William Ruto, to his inauguration ceremony on January 7.

The Kenyan president shared on Facebook that he had accepted the invite to the swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony will be historic because Mahama will be the first former president to be sworn in again as president.

