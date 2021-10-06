Cristiano Ronaldo would have joined AC Milan instead of Juventus according to reports claiming the player agreed a deal with the San Siro side

Massimiliano Mirabelli who was a former Milan sporting director said that Ronaldo would not have joined Juve had Milan not pulled out

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed a blockbuster £100million switch from Real Madrid to Juventus back in 2018, but it could have turned out differently

Reports have emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo had agreed to join Italian giants AC Milan before the blockbuster deal hit the rocks, SunSport reports.

A former Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli disclosed that Ronaldo would have joined the Italian club instead of rivals Juventus, but for financial reasons.

The superstar made a sensational return to Premier League club Manchester United in the summer, but he completed a blockbuster £100million switch from Real Madrid to Juventus back in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have played for AC Milan. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia

According to Mirabelli, a move for CR7 was not financially feasible for the club but he may be playing in a Milan shirt now had the current owners been at the helm.

Speaking to TV channel Sportitalia, he said via Tribuna:

"It was something we talked about with Jorge Mendes. We knew there could be problems with Real and Ronaldo.

"We did everything, but then the Chinese owners blocked the deal because it was not sustainable.

"With the current owners CR7 would have been a Milan player."

AC Milan were taken over by American hedge fund Elliot Management in July 2018 to end Li's one-year spell at the club.

