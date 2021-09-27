Okyeame Kwame celebrates 10-year-old daughter who is in JHS as she marks b'day

The musician has celebrated his daughter, Sante, on the occasion of her birthday today September 27, 2021

To mark the day, the veteran musician posted a photo of his daughter and eulogised her

The birthday girl also posted a photo of herself to mark the day

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, famed as Okyeame Kwame, has celebrated his daughter, Sante Nsiah-Apau, on the occasion of her birthday today, September 27, 2021.

In celebrating the day, the Yeeko hitmaker took to his official Instagram page to post a photo of his daughter along with a lovely birthday note.

He shared a photo of his daughter beaming with smiles while skipping rope all by herself in a creative photoshoot.

After posting the photo, the musician captioned it: "Happy birthday to my very beautiful, intelligent, sweet, cunning daughter. You are the reason why I work and run around like a headless chicken. You are ten today.

That means even though my baby girl I can't call you baby any more. My wish for you is that you grow to be responsible and very well integrated in the society.

It is not easy to be an opinionated woman in the world but please don't change for anything or anyone. Always listen to your gut and the people saying 'you can do this, you can do that' and not the voices of 'you can't do this you can't do that'! Daddy loves you very much.

Dear Sante, keep playing, either by yourself or with others. Stay joyful always. @santensiahapau"

Many fans and followers of the musician took to the comment section to react to the photo and also wished her well.

Sante, in celebrating the day, also took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself to announce she was celebrating her birthday.

She also announced that she was currently in junior high school despite being just 10 years old.

"I'm ten years old today and in Junior High School! I feel really blessed. Thank you God," Sante wrote.

