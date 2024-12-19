A young Ghanaian lady has achieved academic excellence at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

The young lady reportedly bagged her second PhD before attaining the age of 30 in the United State

This comes a few years after she earned a doctorate in Optometry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

A young Ghanaian lady has made history by earning her second doctorate from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in the United States.

The young lady, whose name has yet to be identified, previously earned a Doctor of Optometry degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

A Ghanaian lady bags her second doctorate degree before her 30th birthday. Photo credit: @cocob_0303/TikTok.

A video sighted on TikTok captured the young lady revelling in her remarkable academic achievement.

She indicated in the caption accompanying the video that she acquired her two PhD qualifications before her 30th birthday.

"Doctor of Optometry (KNUST) and PhD (UAB) before 30 - turning ambition into achievement, one milestone at a time," she wrote.

The young lady's accomplishment showcases her commitment to excellence in her chosen field of endeavour.

Ghanaians congratulate the young scholar

After sharing her graduation video on TikTok, a section of Ghanaians who chanced on it flooded the comment section to congratulate the young scholar.

@VioletRock said:

"Keep up the good work ... Congratulations."

@OfosuGyeabour official also said:

"Congratulations sweetheart. you really made the family proud."

@Darling George commented:

"Congratulations to you and all those who supported you."

@john kojo poku also commented:

@Congratulations to you, young lady. I wish you the very BEST in your endeavor."

@Ahof3 Sika Dua wrote:

"Good job beautiful! Mom and Dad must be proud of you."

@UnusualBLACKPOLISH also wrote:

"Beauty,brains and vibe…I don’t know you but I am proud of you DR DR."

Source: YEN.com.gh