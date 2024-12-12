A Ghanaian woman has expressed fear of being evicted from her house following John Mahama's victory in the December 7, 2024, elections

In a video, she noted that due to her public support for Mahama, her landlord, who is a staunch NPP supporter, wants to evict her

Netizens who saw the video greeted her comments with mixed reactions as some expressed sympathy, while others criticised her

A Ghanaian woman whose kids benefitted from the Free SHS has lamented after John Dramani Mahama won the just-ended December 7, 2024, polls.

In a video, she noted that her landlord intends to evict her from his house for publicly supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to her, she publicly supported John Mahama ahead of the elections and voted against the outgoing government.

She explained that although some of her seven kids benefited from the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy due to the country's hardships.

"My husband is not supportive because his job is not good, and frankly, I've benefitted from the free SHS because," she said.

Therefore, she appealed to the incoming president to work hard to ensure that Ghanaians' livelihoods significantly improve at the end of his tenure.

Ghanaians slam woman over her comment

Netizens who saw the video of the woman lamenting over her landlord's decision to evict her slammed her in the comment section. Some called her out for supporting NDC despite benefitting from free SHS.

@Professor wrote:

"If she pays 3000 a month I will pay the landlord 5000 to keep the building empty."

@user6072365839833 wrote:

"Wonfa mic no mpae na no."

@Global Trends Import wrote:

"Why? Because she chose 2 join a political party she want? What happened 2 democracy (freedom 2 join any political party)? Or we now in autocrat state?"

@Yaa Becky wrote:

"Comments section sweet pass."

@Akosua Gifty wrote:

"Efiewura be fast na tu no."

@Kaakyire’s construction wrote:

"Typical example of “fo0ls also grow old”……Free education has helped you, yet you voted against NPP?"

@Aduanaba58 wrote:

"How many of you realize that since Bawumia came out and conceeded defeat Ghana has remained so quiet that it seems something has left the country."

@It’s_Jake wrote:

"Wo mba 7. Efiewura tu no wae !!!"

@Ms. Afriyie wrote:

"Efiewura hye ne nno)Ma no."

