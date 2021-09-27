Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair retained their respective titles at the 2021 edition of Extreme Rules

The New day also recorded an impressive victory against former champions Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos

The event also saw the Triple Threat match for the United States championship go the way of Damien Priest

WWE Extreme Rules which took place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio failed to produce a new champion, SportsKeeda, WWE.

However, the event did have some unforgettable highlights as the grand finale contest between Universal champion Roman Reign and Finn Balor ended in an unusual way.

The Demon got into his element and turned on the Tribal Chief and was about to deliver his finishing move before the turnbuckle snapped.

The Big Dog quickly capitalized on Balor with a spear and retain his SmackDown championship.

The match between Becky Lynch and Binca Belair was interrupted by Sasha Banks ad the EST was about making use of the KOD before the Boss stepped in and the match was disqualified.

Damian Priest successfully defended his United States strap in a Triple-Threat match against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.

Jimmy and Jay USO also retained their SmackDown tag team championship when they pinned The Street Profits in their gruelling contest.

The six-man tag team match between The New Day and Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos was ended by Big E as he pinned the Almighty for the win. Charlotte Flair also remained RAW champion following her win over Alexa Bliss

Here are the matches that went down at Extreme Rules

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.

Raw Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss.

United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella.

Big E becomes new WWE champion

