MP-elect John Dumelo gave an epic reply to a curious social media user who wanted to know how he was funding the free bus services for University of Ghana students

The seasoned actor attributed the success of the free bus service to the revenue generated from his poultry farm

Mr Dumelo's epic reply to the X user got many people laughing hard, as they explained it in the comments

A concerned X user, Nyame Kese, has asked MP-elect John Dumelo for his source of funding for the free buses for the University of Ghana students to commute from campus to their various homes.

John Dumelo announces source of funding for free bus service. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

Dumelo announces source of funding

On December 17, 2024, Mr Dumelo announced that buses would be available on the UG campus to transport students home to selected regions.

In his message, Mr Dumelo noted that he wanted to take the students home safely for the Christmas holidays.

Upon seeing the poster, one X user, Nyame Kese, was curious how Mr Dumelo, the incoming MP, was able to fund the free bus service since it was expensive to run.

The father of two attributed the source of funds to "Nkuko nkitinkiti," which, when translated from Twi into English, means "small chicken."

The MP-elect implied that he generated a significant amount of revenue from his poultry farm, which was why he could fund his campaign projects.

X user questions Dumelo

John Dumelo's reply

Reactions to John Dumelo's post

Many people in the comment section laughed at Mr Dumelo's reply, and they tagged it as the best reply of the year.

Others explained that his reply to the X user was not to sub him but instead meant that it was into poultry farming.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

@Kwameprodigyjnr said:

"I'm hoping to see you occupy a position in the agricultural ministry we need a guy like you who has experience in farming to motivate the youth."

@emeritus_ad said:

"Those laughing thinking he is subbing him no, he's into poultry farming o."

@1nana_boat1 said:

"You may think it’s a sub but it’s actually true. He’s into poultry farming too. Just saying."

@Barishandess1 said:

"Dumelo has the best responds to questions here 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Aticson said:

"Youths should venture into agriculture, rather than betting."

@ok_krypton2 said:

"Best reply in the year 2024😂😂."

Dumelo's iconic pic from his campaign trends

YEN.com.gh reported that MP-elect John Dumelo shared an iconic photo and a powerful message to his constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

His post comes after the constituents voted him into office after a powerful campaign and voted the current MP, Lydia Alhassan, out.

Ghanaians advised him on how to retain the seat and transform it into an NDC constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh