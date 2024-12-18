Maali, one of the baby mamas of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, melted many hearts when she showed how she prepared their home for the Christmas holidays

With the help of two friends, he unboxed a giant Christmas tree, decorated it and replaced his awards with Christmas toys

The video warmed the hearts of many of Shatta Wale's fans, who hailed her as a great woman for the dancehall musician

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Maali, one of the baby mamas of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, shared a lovely video of herself decorating his mansion with Christmas decorations.

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, decorates his mansion with Christmas decorations. Image Credit: @hey_maali_j

Source: TikTok

Maali decorates Shatta Wale's mansion

Maali took to her TikTok page to share a heartwarming video of her and her two other friends decorating Shatta Wale's home ahead of the festive season.

They removed Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus's framed shirt, which he gifted Shatta Wale upon his visit to the UK, Maali's framed photo of her slaying in a red dress, and his awards on the shelf.

In a video, they unboxed a Christmas tree, fixed it in the corner of the room, and replaced Shatta Wale's awards on the shelf with Christmas toys.

Reactions to Maalis Christmas decorations

Many people admired how Maali was taking good care of Shatta Wale's mansion as they gushed over the beautiful Christmas decorations.

Others also talked about her beauty and how gorgeous she looked in her Christmas pyjamas while getting their home ready for the festive season.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the video:

myjoy said:

"Ready for Xmas 🥰🥰🥰🥰. So beautiful."

Queen Latifa 🙏🙏🇬🇭 said:

"She is indeed a wonderful wife 🤩,"

Winidarling said:

"Wow this soo beautiful 🥹❤️😘."

arryl.finer said:

"I love how she’s just minding her own business without interfering in Shatta’s business 🤣🤣 I just love her 🥰🥰💙."

Saint Anthem said:

"Our wife God bless you and your entire family ❤️🙏👏."

dotyranking✨ said:

"Mommy Maali.. God bless u for making a home for Wale❤️."

Hajia Beauty 🥰🥰❤️🥳🥳 said:

"Waaaow I tap in to yr blesssing🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏."

Maali organises their baby's room

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, shared an exciting video of herself organising their daughter's nursery.

In the video, Maali, who was heavily pregnant at the time, showed how she put together her baby's multifunctional rack and how she organised her room.

The video excited many netizens who talked about how beautiful pregnancy looked on Maali.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh