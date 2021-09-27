Nana Ama Afoa, a young lady in Ghana's NGO has been a great blessing to the Ankaful Psychiatry Hospital

Her Afoa Impact Foundation donated numerous items to the hospital by way of helping improve their processes

The benevolent Ghanaian lady indicates that her team needs support to be able to keep up the good work

The Afoa Impact Foundation, led by Nana Ama Afoa, a benevolent young Ghanaian lady has donated massively to Ankaful psychiatry hospital located in the Central Region of Ghana.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama Afoa confirmed that the items included:

Tabletop fridge Two Swivel chair One Electronic BP APPARATUS One Thermometer Gun Two Electric kettle One Electric Weighing Scale One sphygmomanometer Ten pieces of Blankets Ten pieces of pillow Two gallons of power zone Two boxes of hand sanitizer One box of liquid soap One gallon of liquid soap 30 pieces of bedsheets pieces of pillowcases 500 pieces of nose mask One designer clock

Young Ghanaian lady's NGO blesses Ankaful psychiatry hospital with massive goods Photo credit: Nana Ama Afoa

According to Afoa, she and the team were very excited and happy to be able to make the donation in the process of achieving their aims and aspirations.

What the founder of the foundation said after the donation

In her own words:

"We are so proud of our recent donation and we'd like to thank our supporters and sponsors for being part of our community. However, our mission to support the deprived and the vulnerable is a 24/7 undertaking! We need your help to continue our work. We call on other NGOs and able philanthropists to support us either in cash or kind. Without your help, the progress of the needy will be hindered."

How to support Afoa's NGO

According to Afoa, anyone wishing to donate to help the Afoa Impact Foundation could do so via afoaimpactfoundation@yahoo.com or on IG: @afoaimpactfoundatio as well as FB: @Afoa impact foundation.

"As a nonprofit organization, we completely need community support. None of our efforts would be possible without the help of donors, volunteers, supportive community members, and philanthropists like you," she further mentioned.

Another Ghanaian being a blessing to many

In another story, Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, a hardworking Ghanaian Law graduate who just completed her National Service as part of the 2020/2021 year batch is doing a lot to help society.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sylvia who completed her Law degree at Wisconsin University narrated how she has been organizing free workshops to help reduce unemployment in the country.

According to Sylvia, she started this project after attempting a few businesses that she was unsuccessful at and learning hard lessons from them.

