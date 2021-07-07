An NSS lady who studied Law in University is organizing free workshops to teach young people how to start and run small businesses

Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah said she is inspired to do this because of her passion to help society develop

She is hopeful to receive support from stakeholders or individuals to take her exploits to higher heights

Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, a hardworking Ghanaian Law graduate who just completed her National Service as part of the 2020/2021 year batch is doing a lot to help society.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sylvia who completed her Law degree at Winsconson University narrated how she has been organizing free workshops to help reduce unemployment in the country.

According to Sylvia, she started this project after attempting a few businesses that she was unsuccessful at and learning hard lessons from them.

The alumnus of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School revealed that she eventually built fashion and food start-ups that are now up and running.

With this knowledge and the passion to make young people acquire skills that will make them able to create opportunities for themselves, Sylvia has been going from schools to community gatherings, imparting all she has learned in her audience.

"I was at Prampram Senior High last week and Kumasi Technical University last two weeks. I’ll be having virtual workshops on the 10th and 11th of this month. I’ll be meeting schools on the 12th and 15th too", Sylvia disclosed to YEN.com.gh

When asked about her plans for the near future, Sylvia explained that she wants to spend her time helping to develop society.

She is hopeful to receive support from stakeholders or individuals to take her exploits to higher heights.

