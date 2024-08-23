Ghanaian vlogger Jasmine Ama shared tips for people who want to relocate to Ghana based on her experience moving from Australia

She advised renting homes first due to poor roads in developing areas, getting travel medical insurance, and bringing essential items, among others

Social media users who watched her video thanked her for the insightful content and hoped to adhere to it

Ghanaian vlogger Jasmine Ama has shared some helpful tips for anyone who wants to relocate to Ghana.

She said the lessons she learned after relocating from Australia to Ghana about four years ago have led her to share this advice.

Jasmine Ama shares some essential tips for those abroad who want to relocate to Ghana. Photo credit: Jasmine Ama (YouTube) & standret (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

In a video on her YouTube channel, Jasmine Ama said she did not know some of what she was sharing now back then but is currently better informed about them.

Some areas she spoke about include shelter, health, and shopping in Ghana, among others.

The first topic she touched on was the choice between moving into one's own apartment and renting. In Jasmine Ama's opinion, it was more appropriate to rent, considering that areas that are now developing do not have good roads. She said even though she put up her own home and lived there, she later rented because of the stress involved in coming to town.

The next tip she gave was to get travel medical insurance. Jasmine Ama said several companies offer great packages for travellers to consider.

Another piece of advice she gave was for travellers to bring some of the things that make them comfortable along. She explained that even though many products found abroad are also sold in Ghana, it is better to have at least a year’s supply of essential items like pomade and others so one does not waste time looking for them in Ghana.

Jasmine Ama also advised that people who want to relocate to Ghana must schedule a vacation. She explained that because of the relaxed life in Ghana, many do not go on holiday.

“But there is a lot to explore in Ghana. So make it a point to go on holidays and explore Ghana.”

Her final tip for people who want to relocate was to build their network. She explained that one can start building one's network from the people who render services to them—for example, the waiter, the market woman, and many more.

“Always tip the people who render services. Get their names and contacts, and they may be of help one day.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend vlogger for Ghana relocation tips

Social media users who watched the video applauded Jasmine Ama for the content and thanked her for the education. YEN.com.gh has collated some of the reactions to the video. Read below:

@nadinedesouza8496 said:

“Jasmine, I enjoyed and appreciate this advice, seeing that i want to come and join you in Ghana from the Virgn Islands.”

@greatinvestor22 wrote:

“I suggest buying in a gated community after much research.”

@gusmotorsports said:

“Living in Ghana is Easy! Thanks for the tips.”

@ArmoohWekuJourney wrote:

“This advice is so on point.”

@hahaha70263 said:

“Great vid. Thank you for advising people about the in and outs and upsides and downsides of Ghana.”

Lady moves from Canada to Ghana

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady returned to Ghana after living in Canada for 25 years.

The woman said she was no longer happy living abroad and decided to come home. She returned to Ghana with her third child.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh