Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong has taken her first walking steps

A video of Island's first walk was recently shared on her Instagram page

The video has stirred heartwarming reactions from a section of social media user

Island Frimpong, the daughter of AMG rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, is growing beautifully.

The one-year-old recently took her first walking steps without any help leaving the mother and fans excited.

In a video shared on Island's Instagram page, She is seen walking inside her room. After taking a few steps, Island went straight to hold her baby crib.

The little girl looked so happy as she moved about in the room full of her ever-beautiful smiles.

Watch the video as sighted on Instagram below:

Reactions

Just like Baby Island's mother who was overjoyed with the girl's first steps, many social media users have also expressed their happiness. Some even went on to thank God for Island's first steps.

ghanaian.chocolate thanked God:

"Island is walking thank God."

nana_afaribea_1 congratulated the girl:

"Congratulations, so beautiful."

okobofoyaayo said:

"Steps to happiness forever!!❤️."

abena.5456 described the moment as priceless:

"Priceless moment❤️❤️."

Island celebrates her 1st birthday

Island first steps have come just about one month after she turned a year old. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Island turned one on August 30.

To celebrate the big day, rapper Medikal took to social media to share some homemade videos of his daughter.

One of the videos showed the young princess nibbling on what looked like fried egg as she stood in the plush living room of her parents.

Another video saw the little girl chewing bread while hanging from her mother's shoulder in what looked like a closet.

