GFA boss, Kurt Okraku, has backed coach Milovan Rajevac to succeed on his second return

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the Serbian as replacement of C.K Akonnor

Milovan Rajevac begins his second stint as coach of the Black Stars against Zimbabwe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has backed the appointment of Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac, as head coach of the Black Stars.

The Football Association unveiled Milovan Rajevac as coach of the national team last Friday at the premises of the federation.

At the presentation of the coach, the GFA President affirmed the decision to replace Charles Kwablan Akonnor with the Serbian, insisting it is not a trial and error thing.

The appointment of Milovan Rajevac is not a try and error thing - GFA President Kurt Okraku. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"We firmly believe that this is not a try and error thing," he stated. "This is not a try and error thing," he emphasized. "Because he has done it, he knows Ghana, for which reason we have the right man in place, we have the right team to support him in Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"And with your undiluted support, we firmly believe, the team will achieve its desired target," he added.

The stakes are high in the West African country, after Milovan Rajevac led the Black Stars to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010 and the quarter finals of the World Cup in the same.

Although the four times African Champions have had a poor start to the 2022 World Cup, the new coach is expected to turn around the fortunes of the team.

Milovan Rajevac has been tasked with winning the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and also qualifying the team to the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C of next year's Nations Cup, alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has named a 32-man squad for the double World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe next month.

The team includes stars Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax, who both missed the opening two games due to injury.

In the list released on the official website of the Ghana Football Association, sighted by YEN.com.gh, new goalkeeper Jojo Wallocot of Swindon Town has been added to the squad.

Source: Yen.com.gh