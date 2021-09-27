Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has named his squad for the game against Zimbabwe

Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus return to the squad after making injury returns

Ghana will face Zimbabwe in a double header World Cup qualifier

Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has named a 32-man squad for the double World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe next month.

The team includes stars Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax, who both missed the opening two games due to injury.

In the list released on the official website of the Ghana Football Association, sighted by YEN.com.gh, new goalkeeper Jojo Wallocot of Swindon Town has been added to the squad.

This is Milovan Rajevac's first squad after he was confirmed replacement of Charles Kwablan Akonnor last Friday.

The Black Stars are hoping to re-ignite hopes of qualifying for the World Cup after a poor start to the qualifiers.

Ghana beat Ethiopia 1-0 before losing to South Africa, which forced the GFA to sack C.K AKonnor.

Not much has been changed to the squad named by Milovan Rajevac, however, there were call ups for Alfred Duncan and Benjamin Tetteh of Fiorentina and Yeni Maltyaspor.

Ghana hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021 before traveling to Harare to play the Warriors on October 12, 2021.

Below is the squad for the Zimbabwe clash

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, newly appointed Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has stated emphatically that he will be responsible for player selection ahead of announcing his squad for the Zimbabwe game.

Players invited for national assignments have been controversial in recent times, with many blaming the GFA for having an external influence on coaches.

However, Milovan Rajevac, during his unveiling, said he takes responsibility for results and has full control over who gets in his team.

