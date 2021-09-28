Social media users are reacting to the story of a lady who indicates that she accepted her best friend's proposal

In the light of many stories that fly around about ladies refusing to accept proposals simply because the men are 'besties', many seem surprised

YEN.com.gh has shared some of the interesting reactions that the post gathered in the comment section

A beautiful young lady identified on Twitter by the name @KNaomi_N, has amazed social media users after sharing photos of herself loved-up with her man.

Interestingly, the beautiful young lady stated in the caption of the pictures that she had just accepted a love proposal from the man who happens to be her best friend.

This statement by @KNaomi_N appears to have amazed many social media users as they have not been used to the news of a lady getting engaged to her best friend.

Story of a lady accepting a proposal of her bestie finally gets shared; social media amazed Credit: @KNaomi_N

Source: Twitter

What social media users are saying

YEN.com.gh headed straight into the comment section of the post to gather some of the interesting reactions that were shared.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Below were some of them

@acquafrailts said:

This is the first time I'm seeing a man getting accepted by his bestie. So wait oo. Will you have another male bestie?

@ApuuliRoberts indicated:

He is hiding his face because he doesn't want his wife to see him

@Inenekazi1 mentioned:

Can I be a bridesmaid? I doubt any of my friends will get married...Mjolo is flip-flopping them

Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo stated:

Oh Naomi, congratulations lady. Bottle with popping cork. You deserve all this happiness.

See the lady's post below

Also, it is common knowledge that ladies, particularly in Ghana, give men a tough time when they are proposed to.

In a publication by YEN.com.gh weeks ago, a young man narrated how the crush of his life had been avoiding him for six years and still counting.

YEN.com.gh decided to let Ghanaian ladies explain why they put up the attitude by asking "why do girls take so much time to accept a boy's proposal?"

Some Facebook users took to the comment section to answer the question and YEN.com.gh listed a few of those answers.

Source: Yen