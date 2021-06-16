A young man has narrated how the crush of his life has been avoiding him for 6 years and still counting

He described how the two of them have been close friends and know virtually everything about each other

However, the lady still says she can't feel the 'spark' and keeps going after a man who doesn't care for her

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A gentleman who decided to go anonymous for the purposes of narrating his story, has poured out his heart about how his crush has been avoiding him for six good years.

In a screenshot of posts shared by a Twitter user named Sir Dickson, the man revealed that he tried everything humanly possible to show the girl how much he loves her but she keeps saying there is no bond between them.

According to the narrator, the two of them had been so close that they know almost anything about each other but she has refused to give him a chance in her life.

See the full narration below:

To make matters worse, the lady decided to get into a relationship with a different person a year ago, and the gentleman does not give her any attention.

Comments generated

The gentleman's story got a lot of reactions from readers.

@Manesti336 suggested that:

Sadly, ladies do not like decent men. If you can become uncaring, mean and a little wicked, you will have women flocking around you. Try it.

@Haliberry_mama indicated that:

Ehn we both learn from each other... Yes but you are right you need to learn to be flexible with nature in relationship. All other women will be like have done everything but he doesn't give me attention no knowing their fellow woman has damage the control already.

@mbanofinest advised that:

Bro, try and be wicked once in a while, you'll attract them. Been too nice always isnt it. You're at a disadvantage been always nice.

She's kept me in friendzone for 6 years when the man she wants doesn't like her -Man Credit: silentbeads.com

Away from love, former HIV Ambassador at the Ghana AIDS Commission, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has explained that she has not had any viral load of HIV in her blood for several years now.

Speaking to the issue on Kofi TV, Joyce said this has been the case because she learned a lot about the disease and took every precaution seriously in order to keep the disease under control.

However, Joyce made it clear that her blood still tests positive for HIV because the test is not conducted for the virus itself but rather the antibodies.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen