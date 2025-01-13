A Ghanaian man has reacted angrily to the destruction of Akufo-Addo's statue at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout

The man, in an interview, lamented that the decision by some persons to demolish the bronze statue was wrong

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns of the young man

A Ghanaian man could not contain his sorrow after the statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout in Sekondi-Takoradi was demolished.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted on TikTok showed the man holding the remnants of the statue as he voiced his displeasure.

He lamented that the unidentified persons who vandalised the statue should have considered the impact and role the immediate past president played in the development of Takoradi.

He explained that the statue would have served as a lasting reminder of Akufo-Addo's legacy.

When asked if there was a chance the statue would be erected again, the young man remarked in the negative.

"I am really sad. The people who did this should have considered the impact of Akufo-Addo. This was not an accident; it was planned and masterminded by some people. Looking at what is left, I doubt it would be re-erected again.

Destruction of the statue

The life-sized bronze statue, unveiled in November 2024, was reportedly destroyed on January 12, 2025.

This was the second time the statue had been vandalised, as the first incident happened on December 16.

In the first incident, only the statue's left leg was damaged and subsequently repaired.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 17,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on Akufo-Addo's statue

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varying opinions on the demolition of Akufo-Addo's bronze statue.

stillme commented:

"Has someone touched Nkrumah's statue before? that alone should tell you something."

osagyefonanap wrote:

"The interviewer and interviewee as well as Nana Addo are all smiling so whom am I to frown."

real_pinzy added:

"This man is a suspect, the way he is laughing."

dreezy wrote:

"It was soo scary, thank God it has been dismantle, heh I can now pass the area."

c.r7.jnr reacted:

"These vandalism’s will one day bring different stories to innocent Ghanaians."

Dejoy official added:

"Am not npp but this is a big no for me.Nana has done his part for Ghana."

De’Soldier Bwoy added:

"No matter what they do, he have still achieved his goal in life. God bless him for his good leadership NANA ADDO DANQUAH AKUFFO ADDO."

Laz replied:

"The statue is even lucky the person(s) did not remove the statue standing together with the statue"

Attacks recorded on state institutions

YEN.com.gh reported that state institutions have been attacked since the Mahama administration took over from the erstwhile administration.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2024, some individuals stormed the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly

A group also thronged the Volta Aluminum Company Limited company’s premises.

