Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has spoken after his colleague Big Akwes called him evil and labeled all sorts of accusations against him.

Big Akwes had said Lil Win uses juju to kill the talents of rising actors and actresses, and also to destroy the marriages of his colleagues.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, Lil Win has quoted the scripture found at Matthew 25: 14-16, about the distribution of talents.

He indicated that God gave each individual talents according to their capabilities, suggesting that he is only being envied by his colleague.

Lil Win’s response to the allegations has left fans divided with some asking him to repent if Big Akwes’ claims are true.

Others, however, defended Lil Win.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

myz_melanin_blaq: "You are a star Kodjo no one can bring you down."

anything.ladies: "May God fight against those who pray for our downfalls."

cweku_moore: "Maximum hate on the young champ…The hate is becoming too much."

nanacashino: "This is too hatred I wish I’m lil Wayne I will sue this man over $500k this is pure hatred and jealousy."

parel2022: "Some Ghanians like hating on people who got it going on.. lil win is working hard around the clock.. 24/7... making music, making films, builds a school.. has a career thats going upwards and you see the fellow Ghanian keeps on hating. Work hard and achieve your own so you dont have grudge someone who what they have..if he is bad, stay away and do your own thing. I dont think he is forcing anyone to work with him. If he offers you 300gh and you feel like its not enough. You are free to decline and go were you are more appreciated. Simpel. Coming on social media hating wont help you. # my opinion."

godson_mystics: "Massa if you know what’s he’s saying is true make sure you desist from it and stop finding quotes to defend yourself."

