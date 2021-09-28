Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, has accused Kwadwo Nkansah of being evil

He said Lil Win uses juju to kill the shine of young and rising stars

His claims in the video have got many people reacting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, has accused his colleague actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, of killing the talents of other actors and actresses.

He alleged that Lil Win is evil and known widely in the movie industry as one who buries the talents of others, especially young actors and actresses.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Big Akwes said Lil Win’s evil mechanism works in a way that he targets rising actors and actresses, and as soon as he features them in a movie, their end in the movie industry comes.

A collage of Lil Win and Big Akwes. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @bigakwes1/Instagram

Source: Instagram

“He will lure you with big money and you will go and do the movie. The moment you do that, you fall heavily with a big bang and that is the end of you,” Big Akwes said in the Akan language.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He further accused Lil Win of destroying the marriage of one movie producer and his wife.

According to him, the producer is bitter and waiting for the right time to attack Lil Win in a way that he would cry blood.

Reaction

The video has garnered massive responses as some have defended Lil Win, while others have thrown their weight behind Big Akwes.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

debarbie9: “We can say it's envy ...others will say jealousy...some will also say ebi skin pain ...but there's always a little truth in every word that comes from our mouth”

adwoa_adutwumwaa28: “What all has Lilwin done to these guys?? It’s alarming at this point.”

morrisogboko_: “He’s making so much sense, a word is a enough for the wise.”

munerabaidoo: “Love wins n love is stronger than hatred. So lilwin will continue to win every day n night. His intentions are pure...why do u want him to associate with you guys when ur only wish 4 him is to fail. God will judge u guys.”

_evonne._: “He speaks with so much anger ..Ei”

gold.ilocks50: “Lilwin is a very hard working guy, doing music, comedy, acting, advertising dancing,etc etc. And you big Akwes was following Agraada for easy money. Keep mute if there is juju why don't you also go for some and come fight lilwin. Kuma wood is full of black magic both men and women”

Lil Win caught on camera buying 'Gob3' in town

Meanwhile, Lil Win was in the news recently when he was seen joining a long queue to buy 'Gob3'.

He complained that Ghana has become so hard, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Lil Win made that statement in the Akan language and gestured with his hand that the hardship has become overwhelming.

Source: Yen