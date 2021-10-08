Popular actress, Lil Win, has given a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle he enjoys

He is seen receiving a kingly treatment in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh

Many people are amazed and have concluded that it is God who is blessing the actor

Kumawood comic actor, Lil Win, for the first time in a very long while, has flaunted the luxurious lifestyle he lives in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor is seen arriving at a plush location that looks like a grand hotel, in a luxurious car with others.

Just when the car arrived at the entrance, there was already an official there who was waiting to open the car door for the actor and he did just that.

Lil Win’s entourage only followed him to the magnificent building as children would follow their mother.

Reaction

Many people are amazed at seeing the kind of lifestyle Lil Win lives outside his comedy uniform.

Some believe he is truly blessed by God, while others pray for more blessings for him.

Media personality, Andy Dosty, for instance, could only scream Lil Win’s name.

andydostygh: "Weeezzzzzyyyyyyy."

See more comments as sampled by YEN.com.gh:

al.promise: "Wow."

generaldreadlocks_gh: "blessings on top blessings."

o_two_official: "Wezzy."

princelyon80: "God will continue to bless you."

nakwasi798: "Pressure."

brageneral9: "The love is deeper."

divajuicy30: "long live lil Wayne."

sista_efiya: "God bless ur good deeds."

abubakaristonebgh.com6: "Bless."

lipstevenson: "Kwame ahenfie nie."

Lil Win dances with Sandra Ababio

Meanwhile, Lil Win was in the news following a video of him dancing with Sandra Ababio, who has been rumoured to be his girlfriend.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win and Sandra make the same dance moves as if they had rehearsed it before then.

Though they have been rumored to be dating, Sandra vehemently denied the rumours and explained the kind of relationship between them.

Lil Win, on the other hand, did not take it kindly when a journalist asked him about his affair with Sandra Ababio.

In an earlier report published by YEN.com.gh on Youtube, he bluntly told the interviewer not to ask him stupid or foolish questions during interviews.

