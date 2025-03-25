Frank Artus' new look has stoked a huge frenzy on social media with many netizens obsessing over how handsome he is

The video comes after a long hiatus from the actor making numerous film lovers miss experiencing his talent on their screens

Scores of fans across the continent thronged Frank Artus' comments section to share their admiration for the movie star

Popular actor, Frank Artus, has stunned netizens with a new video of him looking uniquely handsome.

Frank Artus flaunts his handsomeness in a new video. Photo source: source: OfficialArtusFrank

The actor who also doubles as a producer and director is known for his prolific instinct in the Ghallywood and Nollywood film industries.

Frank Artus appeared in several movies during his peak time and has worked with top Ghanaian stars like Yvonne Okoro.

Despite Frank Artus' hiatus, he remains one of the most loved film stars on the continent. African movie fans love Artus Frank for his impeccable acting as much as his good looks.

A video of the seasoned actor flaunting his new look has surfaced on social media. He is known for many hairstyles including a downcut and an Afro.

He shared the video of him with locked hair on TikTok exciting scores of fans who have been following his regular updates on his family life.

Artus Frank stuns in before and after photos with his wife. Source: @ArtusFrank

Artus Frank has been married to his wife since 2011 and they have three children. Some fans will always remember his post extolling his wife some years back, when critics descended on him for marrying above his age.

Artus Frank's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Artus Frank's new look as he showcased his new hairstyle.

sinodinedavilas shared:

"I love you a lot from the Cameroon I hope you will always satisfy us with your pretty movies."

B.A..nana said:

"Used to be the reason to stay indoors. All the love from Zimbabwe 🇿🇼."

PR♥️IS💕CI💃LL💜A wrote:

"I want type watin dey my mind, but i will reserve it for my commander of comment association."

Black Butterfly remarked:

"My forever young favourite you just disappeared off the screen like that..what happened nau..we miss you senior man♥️♥️♥️❤️❤️❤️respect."

K-pris shared:

"My actor, how are you doing ? You seem worried, are you ok?"

User1275424972297 noted:

"Where this guy dey because I know say no be him real account be this 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

COLLINS SILVERS🇰🇪🇰🇪 commented:

"I used to love you in your movies because I saw my older self in you."

Damsel added:

"This guy is always looking handsome regardless he is aging with grace."

Kumawood actor Isaac Amoako flaunts new look

In a related story, famous Kumawood actor Isaac Amoako was also spotted looking different than what many fans knew when was in his peak.

YEN.com.gh reported that in a new video that surfaced online, the actor rocked a bald look and a thick beard. Despite the change, the Kumawood veteran still looked handsome.

The Kumawood celebrity played key roles in numerous films during his heyday, acting alongside popular actor Agya Koo and other superstars. It is unclear if he is still active in the film sector.

