Rick Ross Agrees to Pay GHc65,000 Monthly Child Support to Baby Mama

A court ruled that American rapper Rick Ross will pay his baby mama GHc65,000 monthly child upkeep

Ross has three children with Briana Singleton, and the payment is not inclusive of their health insurance

Court papers indicate that the 45-year-old rapper makes GHc3.4 million monthly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Renowned American rapper Rick Ross has agreed to pay child upkeep to his baby mama, Briana Singleton.

Rick Ross will pay his baby mamaGHc65,000 child support. Photo: Rick Ross.

Source: UGC

Court documents obtained by TMZ indicated the Stay Scheming rapper would pay Singleton KSh1.2 million per month in child support. The two have three children together.

Aside from the GHc65,000, the Maybach Music Group founder also has to pay their health insurance and extracurricular expenses.

The rapper also agreed to pay his baby mama's lawyer GHc3.4 million.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Rick Ross's earnings

While the figure Ross will be paying for child upkeep might seem a lot for many, it is a drop in the ocean for the wealthy rapper.

According to court documents, he makes a cool GHc3.4 million monthly.

Gifting 16-year-old son restaurant

News of the child support ruling comes shortly after the award-winning rapper gifted his son a restaurant as he turned 16.

Ross, who owns a dozen outlets of the Wingstop restaurant franchise, announced the news via Instagram.

“Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank a happy 16th birthday.

Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. You are now officially a boss! Keep going,” he wrote.

Mowing the lawn at mansion

Despite the eye-popping amount of money Ross makes, he admitted that he saves money and lives on a budget.

The rapper said he flies commercial and mows the law on his 200 plus acre estate To save costs.

According to Ross, after moving to the residence, he heard that the previous owner spent around KSh 110 million annually to cut the grass.

“So I decided that I was going cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” he said.

The rapper acquired a tractor and took up the duty of mowing his lawn.

Source: Yen