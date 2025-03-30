Black Sherif has dropped the tracklist for his yet-to-be-released sophomore album, Iron Boy and has featured two Nigerian superstars on the project

Per the tracklist the musician shared on his Instagram page, the project has only two features, which were collaborations with Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibes

The tracklist excited fans who have been anticipating the album, which is set to be released on April 03, 2025

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has unveiled the official tracklist for his upcoming album, Iron Boy, set to be released on April 3, 2025. The project features 15 songs, with only two collaborations with Nigerian singers Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez.

The tracklist was shared on Black Sherif’s Instagram page, generating excitement among fans who have been waiting for the album.

The 15-track album includes songs such as The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, Sacrifice, Rebel Music, and the title track, Iron Boy.

The announcement follows the release of the album’s cover art and an official teaser, which gave off a dark and mysterious theme. In the trailer, Black Sherif appeared dressed as an alien, exciting fans even further.

Before unveiling the tracklist, the artiste had already dropped two singles. His first release of 2025, Lord I’m Amazed, came out on January 9, coinciding with his 23rd birthday. The song performed well on the UK Afrobeats Chart, appearing alongside hits from Davido and YG Marley.

Black Sherif also previewed some songs from Iron Boy in London, where he met Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso.

This album follows Black Sherif’s 2022 debut, The Villain I Never Was, which reached #12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart. The success of that project established him as one of Ghana’s leading music exports, alongside artistes like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Amaarae.

Black Sherif's Iron Boy excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

catalyst.tt said:

"The first song on TVINW was “the Homeless song”, the first song on iron boy is “the victory song”. I see the story Blacko, I get it."

ola_federal100 wrote:

"You see that song wey you do with Seyi😂 I never listen to am buh I no say Seyi go smoke hell out commot from your body for that jam😂that guy wey you go feature him too sabi."

benjamin_adenyo commented:

"Finally dreamer is here I’ve been waiting for so long, DREAMER and You didn’t add JORDAN😭 @blacksherif_" '

kharnival_ said:

"Seyi vibez on this piece be for Grammy."

djjuicy_gh said:

"Where dem boyz go cause trouble.😂😂"

_.jerry.k_ said:

"Charlie I got goosebumps all over??? #woww!!!!"

Medikal tips King Promise for TGMA win

In more music-related stories, Medikal is rooting for King Promise at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper believed his colleague deserved to take home the ultimate prize at this year's event.

In 2024, King Promise narrowly lost out on the event to dancehall sensation Stonebwoy.

