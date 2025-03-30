Arnold Baidoo, on an episode of UTV's United Showbiz, lamented the lack of communication from Charterhouse amid King Paluta's Makoma snub

The popular entertainment pundit argued that the three major stakeholders in the award scheme should have been consulted regarding the reason behind the decision

King Paluta's popular Makoma song missed out on a nomination for Popular Song Of The Year, and this caused a frenzy among music lovers

Popular entertainment analyst Arnold Baidoo has criticised the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) board for failing to communicate properly after King Paluta’s hit song Makoma was excluded from the 2025 nominations.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, Arnold argued that the board should have engaged the three main stakeholders- the musicians, the fans, and the board itself before finalising decisions.

He said the lack of transparency created confusion and frustration among artistes and their supporters.

The issue ignited further after Mc Portfolio, a member of King Paluta’s team, shared details of the TGMA board’s explanation during a phone call conversation on the show.

According to him, the board told them that two major songs could not be nominated in the same category under the new rules.

He said they also ruled that Makoma did not qualify as a highlife song, which led to its exclusion from that category. Lastly, while the song met the criteria for Songwriter of the Year and Record of the Year, it did not make the final shortlist per Pirtfolio's report.

He added that TGMA officials denied speculation that Makoma was disqualified due to profane lyrics. However, this clarification only came after the nominations were announced.

King Paluta had submitted Makoma for consideration in four categories: Most Popular Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

Despite its massive success, it was left out, leading to disappointment among fans. Many took to social media to question why one of the year’s biggest songs was not nominated.

Following the snub, King Paluta and his management petitioned the TGMA board for answers. They argued that Makoma was one of the most widely played and celebrated songs of the year, making its exclusion questionable.

King Paluta's Makoma snub gets discussed

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

quame.sizeless.1 said:

"We should all come together and boycott that scam and selfish interest award. They are all bulshit."

davidarthurhagan commented:

"Then the second people, the other problem of VGMA."

brimag_cosmetics said:

"Why can't we boycott this scam award?"

bozamba commented:

"Wale told@you guys that this award scheme bi joke and you thought he was talking too much now una see the real shege."

