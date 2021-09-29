Lionel Messi and Ed Sheeran were spotted at Parc des Princes shortly after Paris Saint-Germain's win over Man City

The 34-year-old posed for a photo with the multi-award musician after posting a brilliant performance in their Champions League clash

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his first goal for his new club following an exquisite assist from Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi ran into Grammy Award-winning musician Ed Sheeran shortly after Paris Saint-Germain recorded their first Champions League of the season.

The Parisians clashed with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Parc des Princes as the Argentine netted his first goal for the club in front of their home fans.

The game itself was special to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner who combined well with Kylian Mbappe to score his trademark gaol with his favourite left-foot.

Lionel Messi strikes pose with Ed Sheeran shortly after PSG's win over Man City. Photo @leomessi

It did not end there for the 34-year-old as he extended his celebrations with Mbappe and Neymar in the dressing room.

Little did the current world best player know that he would meet multi-platinum artist Ed Sheeran after the game as they took a photo together.

Messi was head over heels meeting with the romantic singer as he captioned their photo Instagram:

"Nice to meet you, Ed crack !!"

The Argentine will be building more on his performance against the Premier League champions when PSG return to the domestic scene at the weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will face current Ligue 1 champions Rennes who are currently struggling in the new campaign as they lie in 13th position.

Ferdinand's opinion on Messi's defensive tactics

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Lionel Messi was desperate not to let Paris Saint-Germain concede during their Champions League clash with Manchester City, Give Me Sport.

Pep Guardiola's men were awarded a freekick in the 90th minute while PSG were 2-0 up and the Argentine was among the defensive wall.

The 34-year-old humbly laid down on the ground knowing full well he is the reason many players do the same to defend free-kicks.

Messi accused of not favouring Donnarumma to be in goal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Gianluigi Donnarumma is not having the best of times at his new club Paris saint-Germain after just making two appearances so far this season, Sport Bible.

It is understood that a gang of South American players in the squad including Lionel Messi have kept him out of the first-team squad.

The stunning reports claim that the likes of Neymar, Marquinhos and Angel di Maria prefer three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas to in between the sticks.

