A friend of social media commentator Twene Jonas has been spotted speaking in a new video

According to the young man, he has not heard from Jonas in a while after calling him and going to his house

He went on to ask if the NPP government had succeeded in arresting the 'glass nkoaa' crooner

A close friend of outspoken vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has raised alarm over the sudden disappearance of the now-popular Ghanaian.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the American friend of Jonas said he had not heard from Jonas for a while.

According to him, he had called the social media sensation on phone but all the calls went unanswered.

Best friend of social media sensation Twene Jonas. Source: Instagram/@twenejonas @saydadon

He went on to add that he followed up with a visit to Jonas' house but he did not find the "glass nkoaa" crooner there.

The young man then went on to ask President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if they had succeeded in arresting Twene Jonas.

Following up with his question, the young man said he was giving the Ghana government just two days to produce Jonas else they would suffer some consequences.

According to him, he was going to fly down to Ghana to look for Jonas himself.

Twene Jonas was in the news recently when NPP stalwart Hopeson Adorye indicated that he was in the USA because of Jonas.

