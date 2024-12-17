Mahama Transition Team Sends Strong Warning Over Last-Minute Recruitments

President-elect John Mahama’s transition team has sent a warning over last-minute recruitments, payments, transfers, and promotions

The Mahama Transition Team accused the Akufo-Addo administration of violating agreed protocols and showing bad faith

Mahama has previously cautioned against last-minute recruitments because of potential liabilities for his incoming administration

This warning follows an agreement reached during the second meeting of the Joint Transition Team on December 13, 2024, requiring the team to approve such actions.

The team cautioned public officials against succumbing to pressure to engage in last-minute recruitments and promotions, among others.

The Mahama transition team has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of exhibiting bad faith on the matter of recruitment.

This warning follows an agreement reached during the second meeting of the Joint Transition Team on December 13, 2024, requiring the team to approve such actions.

In a statement, the Mahama Transition Team accused the Akufo-Addo administration of violating agreed protocols.

The two sides began the transition process on December 11 in line with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

Mahama's team further warned that any unauthorised decisions would be reversed upon the formal power transfer.

The statement further indicated that public officials responsible for these actions would be held accountable.

"The Transition Team of the President-elect wishes to state emphatically that given the bad faith displayed by the government, all these payments, recruitments, transfers and promotions, some of which have been backdated, will be reversed and, where necessary, public officials responsible for them held to strict account when a formal transfer of power takes place."

“For the avoidance of doubt, all public officials are strongly cautioned to resist pressure from outgoing political actors to engage in these acts as they could attract severe consequences when the new government takes office."

Mahama earlier cautioned against last-minute recruitments, saying they could create liabilities for his administration.

However, Fatimatu Abubakar, the information minister, denied these reports.

Mahama office dismisses speculation about future appointees

YEN.com.gh reported that the office of Mahama has dismissed speculation about purported appointments for the next administration.

In a statement signed by the president-elect's aide, Mahama's office described such speculation in the form of lists as false and unauthorised.

The statement further clarified that no official appointments or nominations have been made and urged the public to disregard such lists making rounds.

