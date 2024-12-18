Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has opened up about how challenging the year has been for her

The socialite said she was more than excited to have made it through the year battling all the challenges

Scores of fans flooded her comments section to admire the actress' resilience in 2024

Ghanaian actress and socialite Fella Makafui has looked back on several happenings this year, which she is eager to bid goodbye.

This year, the 29-year-old star ended her five-year-old marriage to rapper Medikal, exposing her to a dramatic separation process.

An accusation from her ex-husband caused her beauty business, SimplySnatched, to fold after her encounter with the FDA.

In a recent post, Fella Makafui admitted that the year broke her into pieces and challenged her spirit. She shared an emotional post with a video of herself shedding tears on a plane. She said,

"Gonna take a minute to say a big thank you to this year and an even bigger goodbye. A year that broke me into pieces, challenged my spirit, and messed with my mental health, but somehow, we made it through. Through the pain came lessons, and through the chaos came growth. I’m grateful for the strength I found within myself, the support of those who stood by me, and the determination to keep pushing forward. As I close this chapter, I carry gratitude for every struggle that shaped me, every tear that watered my growth, and every small victory that reminded me I could rise again. Here’s to healing, new beginnings, and embracing everything the future holds. #GratefulForTheJourney."

Fella Makafui stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Fella Makafui's review of her life this year.

Lovekiera noted:

"Fella let me make you laugh atleast you tearing in a plane can you believe I want to cry and my landlord is knocking for water bill and rent Kyer3 s3 hmm😭😭😭💔but odeshie."

Ajaystyle said:

"U dey cry inside plane God I beg oo😭. I want to be rich."

shopwith_afia1 remarked:

"Crying in a first class in a plane,!!!!!God abeg na here I wan cry."

Fella Makafui faces Island

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui had posted a dance video of herself and her daughter, four-year-old Island Frimpong.

In the footage, Fella Makafui and Island wore matching Christmas-themed outfits, with a beautiful and well-decorated Christmas tree in the background.

