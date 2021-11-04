Kokui Selormey is a year older today and has taken to social media to celebrate the milestone

The TV star was seen beaming with smiles as she dazzled in a white dress

Kokui Selormey is noted for her many photos and videos she posts online showcasing her beauty

Award-winning TV star, Kokui Selormey is celebrating her birthday today, November 4, 2021, and has taken to social media to flood her timeline with photos.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kokui was seen wearing a white dress to signify victory as she chalked the new age.

Kokui Selormey was seen striking different poses as she celebrated the big in a space that looked like her office.

Photos of Kokui Selormey. Source: Instagram/@kokui_selormey

Source: Instagram

One of the photos saw Kokui giggling about something funny she might have heard as her head was bowed while laughing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another photo saw the pretty on-screen personality posing in the middle of a road for her pictures to be taken.

After posting the photos Kokui Serlomey captioned them:

"Another year on this earth... Praise the Lord! #HappyBirthdayToMe"

Friends and fans of Kokui take to the comment section to wish her well

Actress yvonneokoro came in with the comment:

"happy birthday"

Veteran media personality oheneyere_gifty_anti also wrote:

"Happy birthday girl"

Singer yaayaaofficial commented:

"Happy birthday Queen"

maameadjoaofficial dropped her wish:

"Happy birthday Koks"

thebenedictaahiable wrote:

"Happy birthday dear"

msportia_nk also joined the chorus singers:

"Happy birthday ma’am"

deborahvictory added some topping to her birthday message:

"Happy Birthday You’re really loved"

There were many comments that came the way of Kokui that showed that she was indeed cherished by lots of people.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio dazzles in new photo; fans react

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a new photo of herself looking as stunning as ever.

The Kumawood star, in a new post on her official Instagram handle, was photographed wearing a white bathrobe while posing on the balcony of what looked like a plush apartment.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with some sunglasses while sipping on something from a glass.

Source: Yen