Akua GMB has thrown big shades at Tracey Boakye and her gang as their beef deepens

In a post on social media, Akua described Tracey and her gang as losers

Tracey and her friends, Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah, had been shading Akua and mocking

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, the former wife of business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng, has thrown big shades amid her silent beef with Tracey Boakye and her gang.

It is no secret that Tracey Boakye and her friends, Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah, have been in a subtle beef with Akua GMB.

The trio who is now known as 'the mafia gang' has been using every opportunity to blast Akua GMB by casting insinuations at her.

Photo source: @tracey_boakye, @iamakuaaoakowaa

Source: Instagram

The animosity between Akua GMB and the gang who were once her friends started as a result of social media rumours that Tracey Boakye had slept with Akua's husband and destroyed her marriage.

Recently, those rumours have resurfaced with some gossip blogs suggesting that Tracey Boakye had set up her friend to be divorced.

Amid the lingering rumours, Tracey and her friends who believe Akua to be behind those gossip posts have been throwing shades and mocking her to show what she has.

In what could be described as her real response to those shades, Akua has indicated that she is not going to descend into the gutters because she is above the league.

"You are competing with your shadow . If you ever think i will join you in the gutters , my dear , have a rethink because i am way above your league. I dont need validation to remain relevant . Who Jah bless, no one curse . Loosers !!!!," she said.

Reactions

Even though Akua did not mention any names, her followers seemed to understand what she meant and have been hailing her.

beauty_thriftfinds said:

"Apremanfuo shade papa bi it’s not gutter ooo it’s b)nka some words hurt when u gv them their local names ."

amanor5408

"I salute you my queen, those who have ears , hear the words of wisdom and stop the fake competition with fake dresses."

albyinspire said:

"U are 2000 times wayyyy above ... Show them CLASSS."

Tracey Boakye denies snatching friend's husband

Prior to Akua' jab, Tracey had addressed rumours that she snatched her friend's husband.

In a live video, Boakye revealed that she does not like having an affair with a friend's husband, talk ess of snitching on a friend to take her man.

