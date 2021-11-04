A Snapchat influencer has got many talking on social media as she charges an unusual price for an advertisement

Nana Frimpomaa, the lady who reached out to the influencer said she was asked to pay Ghc1600 for a 24 hour post

Some netizens who saw the post said charging such a high amount is not right while others said it shows how much the influencer values her work

A Ghanaian lady identified from her Twitter handle as Nana Frimpomaa has recently shared that she went in for an advertisement for her products and was given an outrageous price.

The lady revealed that for a 24 hour advertisement, she was required to pay Ghc1,600.

Nana's post read as;

1,600 GHANA CEDIS for an ad that will last for only 24hours on Snapchat???? Kaiiiissssh

The post sparked massive conversations among netizens.

At the time of this publication, close to 1,500 likes, 351 retweets and 92 quote tweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@gubiklory commented:

Full gyimie... Right now shs girls sef dey do ad 1000 ghc

From @sheeba_xafe:

Tagggg Akuffo Addo . Tell him some people are taking pay more than him. Tag the GRA as well. They don’t know who they messed up with

@fedelyiah_ replied:

I blame Facardi for starting that nonsense

@efiejollof wrote:

Farcadi and Yankey. Even the ones who started it, don't take this much..it's really bad

From @ServicesHype:

when you add value to yourself and the things you do, you will get to know that charging certain amount is understandable.

@i_Folivi replied:

Obi ne monthly pay no, some girl wants to get it in a day??

@OpokuSikani commented:

Jux 24 hours , na Google koraa gye sen

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that James Annor Tetteh, an admirable Ghanaian gentleman popularly known as Nana Tea, is a social media influencer who advocates by example for men to be responsible and kind in the family and society.

Five months ago, YEN.com.gh reported how a young Ghanaian boy who was captured in a photo carrying a big log of wood received massive blessings from Ghanaians on social media.

In the heartwarming report sourced from the popular Facebook group Tell It All, Nana Tea, was the brain behind the entire movement and gave a detailed account of how it all unfolded.

