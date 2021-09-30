Chelsea have suffered back-to-back defeats despite kicking off their campaign on a flying note

Their 1-0 loss vs Juve was the Blues' latest defeat, with Federico Chiesa netting the decisive goal

The disappointing result came only days after Chelsea lost to rivals Man City in the EPL

Thomas Tuchel cited lethargy as one of the key reasons why his side lost in Turin

Thomas Tuchel has once again slammed his Chelsea stars following their defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.

The disappointing loss came only days after the European champions lost to rivals Man City at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has now laid into his wards' performance during their trip to Turin, with the German claiming the team was slow and tired.

The Blues boss further admitted the west Londoners were "not good enough" suggesting they deserved to lose the encounter.

"It’s impossible in this kind of level to concede a goal like this. We know what’s coming, we got punished for it," the German manager said after the match.

"We were not good enough, slow, tired, mentally slow with decision making, it’s a strange one to analyse," he added.

Chelsea conceded the solitary goal just 10 seconds into the second half at the Allianz Stadium through Federico Chiesa who calmly finished to give Juve all three points.

While the visitors were largely the dominant side, they struggled to create any meaningful goalscoring chance.

Chelsea, who had gone an incredible six games without defeat have now suffered back-to-back losses against Juve and City.

They will be desperate to bounce back when they host Southampton on Saturday, October 2.

Chelsea stunned in Turin

