Thieves Sabotage a Ghanaian Lady's Guinness World Record Attempt

A Ghanaian lady, Gifty has cancelled her attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the longest baking marathon

This comes after some essential equipment she intended to use for the recording-breaking event was stolen

The young lady shed more light about the thievery in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Gifty Kodie, a Ghanaian lady's attempt to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) has been allegedly foiled by thieves.

The young lady was set to embark on a bake-a-thon, an attempt to break the GWR record for the longest baking by an individual; on Monday, December 23, 2024.

Thieves sabotage, Gifty Kodie, a Ghanaian lady's Guinness World Record attempt. Photo credit: @Gifty Kodie.

However, a few hours before the start of the event, some thieves stormed the Legon City Mall grounds, the venue for the bake-a-thon, and made away with some essential equipment needed for the GWR record-breaking attempt.

This act of thievery forced Gifty Kodie to cancel her well-advertised bake-a-thon attempt.

According to Gifty, the thieves stole her gas cylinders, baking supplies, a banner and a wooden board.

In a statement released to the general public, the Ghanaian lady, who is the CEO of Ibread Bakery, said the issue had been reported to the appropriate authorities for redress.

"We want to assure our supporters and participants that we are actively addressing these issues and working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all event materials," the statement said.

"Our commitment to hosting a successful bake-a-thon remains unwavering, and we are determined to overcome these challenges. We appreciate the support from our community and ask for your understanding as we stabilise these issues," the statement further read.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Gifty Kodie expressed her frustration over the incident.

"I feel like someone did this on purpose because what’s a thief using a banner for?" she quizzed.

Ghanaians react to Gifty's sad ordeal.

After sharing her sad ordeal in a TikTok post, some Ghanaians on social media thronged to the comment section to share their views.

@ADIEPENA AMA said:

"Too bad you put a lot in dis, we will come back stronger."

@VOLTA STAR also said:

"Hmmmm. You’ll overcome this."

@G.T MARVIN commented:

"Will definitely bounce back stronger."

Afua Asantewaa completes second sing-a-thon attempt

Meanwhile, in a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa completed her second sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa reportedly sang for 121 hours in five days at the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi.

This sing-a-thon was her second after her first attempt in 2023 was disqualified by the GWR.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

