Kwaku Manu, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, showed off his plush East Legon Hills mansion at night as he bonded with family on the compound

In the video, the actor was in the middle of the compound as he captured the recently completed building and conversed with his daughter and other folks who lived in the home

The Kumawood star was praised in the comments section of the video, with many fans impressed with the feat as they admired the building

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has shared a video on TikTok displaying his newly completed mansion in East Legon Hills.

The video, filmed at night, captured the luxurious property and moments of the actor bonding with his family on the compound.

In the footage, Kwaku Manu stood in the compound, capturing the sleek design of the mansion on camera. He interacted with his daughter, Vida, and other family members, and the atmosphere in the actor's home seemed wholesome. The building was well-lit and elegant and looked even more beautiful at night.

Kwaku Manu recently announced the mansion's completion and hosted a housewarming party to celebrate. The event brought together notable personalities, including Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong, among others.

Fans flooded the comment section of the TikTok video with praise. Many were impressed by the mansion’s design and location in one of Accra’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

Kwaku Manu wins hearts with mansion

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mercy Mintah said:

"Bro Kwaku God bless and I tap into ur blessings because I am going thru alot bet I no God will bless me one day."

kwamina54 reacted:

"Bro. Kwaku, you have done well for yourself. Keep on advising us."

K-T,vision 1 said:

'Those who were mocking you, they should still go and inform your wife to come and see ,cos when it was bad they talk so they should still talk about the good side too , congratulations to you bro."

user21922766132718 commented:

"I celebrate the grace upon your life. I am in love with you."

00 said:

"Kweku show say his eye open.. like ibi the other one like he put black and white tiles all over the building.😂"

Frederick Yeboah said:

"Kwaku, hard-working man and also wise may God continue bless you 🙏"

Kwaku Manu explains flaunting mansion online

Kwaku Manu recently also explained why he showcased his new mansion to the public on social media. He noted that the aim was not to show off but to serve as motivation for others, especially the youth.

He advised folks who were working on putting up their own structures not to give up and shared profound words of encouragement as he disclosed how he managed to build his own home.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor shared how he used to squat in his friends' residences in the past, highlighting how far God has brought him.

