Award-winning Ghanaian musician and songwriter Black Sherif lost his cool after an incident occurred at his recent music concert on Boxing Day.

The Rebel Music hitmaker recently travelled to Berekum in the Bono Region of Ghana as the headline artiste for the Black Sherif Live In Berekum event at Golden City Park.

The event marked Black Sherif's second high-profile music concert, following the successful conclusion of the 2024 edition of his annual Zaama Disco concert at the Untamed Empire creative studio and hub in Accra on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Numerous partygoers in Berekum trooped to the event venue to glimpse the 2023 BET Best International Flow award recipient, who delivered an energetic performance and gave the huge crowd a memorable experience.

The music event was almost marred by the actions of an overly enthusiastic fan, who threatened to derail the concert's success.

Black Sherif fumes and halts music performance

During Black Sherif's performance of his verse on DJ Breezy's 2022 smash hit, Abonten, which also features Mugeez, Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur on stage, a fan threw a lighter at him, which hit him in the face.

The fan's action angered the Kilos Milos hitmaker, who halted his music performance and roamed around the stage, peeking his eyes through the crowd to search for the culprit.

Black Sherif fumed as he dared the individual to mount the stage and face him for a physical confrontation.

Despite several calls, the fan failed to show him or herself, leaving Black Sherif frustrated about the situation while other audience members pleaded with him to ignore the individual.

Black Sherif later resumed his musical performance with the Oil In My Head song from his 2022 debut album, The Villain I Never Was, before shooting confetti at the massive crowd.

Black Sherif's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the incident at Black Sherif's concert in Berekum below:

Her Excellency KM For Real commented:

"Bonsam Gyam on earth, Berekum."

Khobby_Phame said:

"Blacko, let’s put the guards aside and see what will happen."

user9798480048261 commented:

"Blacko paaa deɛ😂😂😂."

Itsphill said:

"As if he can fight🤣."

Yaw plentytalk commented:

"Fire everywhere 👏👏👏👏."

