The Education Ministry has slammed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Public Relations Officer (PRO) for his recent comments about the Education Minister

John Kapi had refuted claims that the government had disbursed funds to WAEC to settle part of its arrears contrasting claims made by the Education Minister

Responding to the claim, the Ministry said the Kapi should have verified his information before making the statement

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has fired back at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC)'s Public Relations Officer (PRO) regarding his recent comments about the sector minister.

WAEC’s PRO, John Kapi, had dismissed the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum's claim that the WASSCE results would be released by December 29, 2024.

WAEC's PRO John Kapi had disputed the claims made by the Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, in a media interaction.

He said the claim was inaccurate as the government had not settled their arrears with the examination body.

Kapi explained that when the minister made the claim, WAEC had only received GH₵25 million from the government out of the GH₵ 118 million owed.

He added that the government's claim that it had disbursed an additional GH₵25 million to help address the examination body’s needs was not factual and misleading.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Education Ministry has asked WAEC’s PRO to verify facts internally before making such public statements.

The MoE stressed that John Kapi’s assertions were false and misleading and cast aspersions on the Ministry’s efforts.

The Education Ministry clarified that on Thursday, December 26, 2024, in a letter dated December 20, 2024, the Head of the National Office of WAEC formally acknowledged receipt of a cheque of GH₵25 million.

The ministry said the payment was part of its financial commitment towards the 2024 WASSCE examination fees.

WAEC then requested an additional GH₵35 million to facilitate processing the 2024 WASSCE results, which the ministry said it honoured and has since released the funds to WAEC.

The ministry said it was thus very surprised when John Kapi made those allegations in the media.

It urged the WAEC PRO to ensure that it has carried out all internal verifications and checks before making pronouncements that could mislead the public.

MoE releases funds to WAEC

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Education has released another GH¢25 million to WAEC to aid the release of the 2024 WASSCE results.

WAEC has not marked the objective section of the 2024 WASSCE because it is unable to repair broken scanners.

Going into December 2024, WAEC was owed GH¢118 million by the government, which hampered its operations.

