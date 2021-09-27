A heartbreaking video has gone viral on social media in which a Range Rover was submerged by floodwater in a gutter

The incident which happened at Wetheral Junction, Owerri, the Imo state capital, has got people talking on social media

Some of those that reacted to the video said they've never had luck with governors in Imo, adding that the state needs help

Heavy rainfall in Owerri, Imo state, recently wreaked havoc as a Range Rover was submerged by floodwater in a gutter.

The video of the luxury car in the gutter was shared on Instagram by @instablogja, which disclosed that the incident happened at Wetheral Junction in the Imo state capital.

Reactions have trailed the video of a Range Rover that was submerged by floodwater in a gutter. Photo credit; @instablog9ja

People gathered at the scene to watch the havoc caused by the downpour as some could be heard lamenting.

A lady capturing the video said the owner of the vehicle wasn't inside. She expressed sadness over the development.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the incident. Below are some of the comments:

@jaymomnang said:

"The same owerri wey Buhari go commission "state of the art underground drainage system"? 9ja na action film."

@sir.mbenson commented:

"The Range of that gutter is deep."

@im_emma50 wrote:

"No be juju be that."

@m.m.a_j said:

"The whole world need 30days fasting and prayers without water, September don see too much."

@ndukac commented:

"The same place bubu hailed the governor for doing a good job."

@leoelv_o wrote:

"Can I change my state of origin?"

Source: Yen.com.gh