A young Ghanaian lady has expressed her preference for co-parenting over marriage, citing her experiences with men as one reason

In a Facebook video, she explained that she does not want to marry, so her children face similar situations as she did as a child

Several social media users who saw her video thronged to the comment section to share their different thoughts on the subject matter

A young Ghanaian lady said she does not want to marry anybody but would instead like to co-parent with whoever she has a child with.

The young lady said her choice was mainly based on her experiences growing up in a broken home and her mother's struggles.

Young Ghanaian lady says she would choose to co-parent rather than settle down with a man due to her experiences.

In a Facebook video shared by Silent Beads, the beautiful lady said her mother raised them alone because her father was not available. She added that she has not had any good experience with men regarding love relationships.

This put so much pressure on her mum. She believes that men can't be trusted, making marrying them a significant risk.

She added that she would not want her children to experience similar issues as her, hence her avoidance of marriage.

Netizens question lady who doesn't want to marry

collated some reactions to the video shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Ak Lily said:

“I prefer co-parenting to marriage too. Marriage has never been ma thing.”

Naadu Lartey wrote:

“I ll marry and marry right even though I ve been through heart break ……. I know the pain you ve been through and hope you won’t regret your statement.”

Wezzy Wizdom said:

“I prayed God never put such people on way. We are all damage one way or the but we try to see beauty and positive in everything when it comes to human relationships.”

Chris Mbinyuii wrote:

“Everyone speaks from their experience. I am sorry yours was bad. That's not the story of everyone. My marriage is the best thing that happened to me. And l never grew up in a broken home.”

Ey Ram said:

“A co-parenting home is also a broken home.”

Marcus B Duncan wrote:

“Even me as a guy, I don't think marriage is for everyone so no need to hurt my head looking for 'the right one'. I would rather enjoy life as it comes then trying to marry, which isn't something I fancy. If you want to marry, fine.”

